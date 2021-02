The head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) office in Serbia Marijan Ivanusa said the decisions on public health measures should be professionally based, not on the geopolitical situation, and that there were no conditions for the introduction of COVID-19 passports.

Ivanusa told the state RTS TV said the WHO was clear on that issue adding, „there is no enough scientific evidence to prove the vaccination prevents anti-symptomatic infection and transfer from the infected to a healthy person.“

He added that despite vaccination, the anti-epidemic measures should still be respected. For example, Ivanusa, said, Israel had vaccinated the two-thirds of its population and still had the most infected people per 100,000 people.„It’s a big challenge. The pandemic lasts too long; vaccine brings new hope, and people easily relax after the vaccination. We see the light at the end of the tunnel, but we have to respect all the measures – mask and distance for at least several more months before we reach collective immunity,“ Ivanusa said.Commenting on the Russian Sputnik V vaccine’s announced production in Serbia, he said it was crucial for the Belgrade Torlak Institue that the WHO was included in the negotiations.